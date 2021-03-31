Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,169 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 92,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $2,383,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $2.52 on Wednesday, reaching $222.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.72. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $228.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

