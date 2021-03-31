DAO Maker (DAO) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $112.13 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.84 or 0.00011512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 642,549.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00063025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.08 or 0.00309948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.35 or 0.00850887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00081870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030738 BTC.

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

