KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,423,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

EIX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.79. 20,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,836. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

