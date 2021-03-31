Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Copa by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Copa by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CPA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,917. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

