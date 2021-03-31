Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 550,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 94,791 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,034,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$21.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,178. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

