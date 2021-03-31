EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661,420. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

