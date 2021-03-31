CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Boston Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,025 shares of company stock worth $44,267,002. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,140,575. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

