12,789 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

