Zacks: Analysts Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post $22.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the highest is $30.29 million. Omeros reported sales of $23.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $97.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.35 million to $105.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMER shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $357,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Omeros by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Omeros in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Omeros by 26.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Omeros by 9.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Omeros by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

