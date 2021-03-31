Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,530,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,314,000 after acquiring an additional 582,935 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,460,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,655,000.

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.55. 117,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,868. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $59.30 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

