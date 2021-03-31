Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 28,517.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,089,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081,752 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 2.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $54,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 647,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,294,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.29 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

