TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded at CIBC

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TU. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

TELUS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 80,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,990. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

