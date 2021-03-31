Sculptor Capital LP Invests $3.11 Million in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000.

Lefteris Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 2,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,993. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

