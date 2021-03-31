Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Down 3.4%

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.05 and last traded at $34.08. 21,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,024,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

