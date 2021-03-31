Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Short Interest Down 38.4% in March

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,400 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 314,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPBT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPBT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 14,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,349. Purple Biotech has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

