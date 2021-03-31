Binance Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.87 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion and approximately $3.87 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $302.68 or 0.00511229 BTC on exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
