Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,853,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.80. 12,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,938. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.33. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Hershey by 58.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,370,000 after buying an additional 30,286 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in The Hershey by 6.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in The Hershey by 6.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

