Opium (OPIUM) Price Hits $6.96 on Top Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $6.96 or 0.00011751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Opium has a market cap of $28.95 million and $940,158.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 631,180.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00063256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00309289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $501.51 or 0.00847063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00080659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030608 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

