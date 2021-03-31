Qtum Price Up 5.2% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $876.72 million and approximately $639.78 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $8.92 or 0.00015072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 73.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,280,176 coins and its circulating supply is 98,246,373 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

