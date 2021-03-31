Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,272,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth about $27,633,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter worth about $17,365,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,902,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,729,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,928,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCYAU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 183,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

