Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 584,548 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in RealPage by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in RealPage by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in RealPage by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RealPage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

Shares of RealPage stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,292. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 161.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.