CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Position Increased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CONMED worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth $87,807,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $20,689,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CONMED by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 391,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $6,166,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $6,053,000.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $132.45. 7,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,401. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,296.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,798,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,957 shares in the company, valued at $15,106,023.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333 in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

