Litecoin Price Tops $193.04 on Major Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $193.04 or 0.00325919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $12.89 billion and $2.99 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004097 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

