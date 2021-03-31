Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.55 Million

Brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce sales of $54.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $49.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $212.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.80 million to $221.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $215.75 million, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $224.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $49,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.28. 1,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,479. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

