Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 410 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after acquiring an additional 572,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after acquiring an additional 229,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,346,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,461,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier purchased 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.69. 61,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

