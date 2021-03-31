Sculptor Capital LP Acquires Shares of 933,756 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 933,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,181,000. Marriott International comprises about 0.5% of Sculptor Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.29% of Marriott International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $35,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.32.

Shares of MAR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.04. The stock had a trading volume of 75,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 279.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,915,685. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

