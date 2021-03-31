Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 598,463 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 598,463 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up about 1.1% of Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $252,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $63.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,484. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

