Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 777,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

OTCMKTS:SCOAU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,124. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.