Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 121,600 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1,969.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after buying an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.59. 20,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.58. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.