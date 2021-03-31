Monero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $830.13 Million (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Monero has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and approximately $830.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for $250.01 or 0.00421808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 993.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,875,846 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

