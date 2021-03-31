Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 11,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.