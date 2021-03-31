Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $2.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BLCM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,647. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.