CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,214.42% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

CRMD stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,544. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $312.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.71.

CRMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

