Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,482. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3,776.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

