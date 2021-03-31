First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NKE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.20. The company had a trading volume of 138,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

