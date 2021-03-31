TENA Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 211.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. TENA has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $75,524.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TENA has traded up 224.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00046299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00633116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About TENA

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

