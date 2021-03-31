Tellor (TRB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $84.93 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $77.16 or 0.00130182 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $98.10 million and approximately $84.93 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00046299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $375.25 or 0.00633116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,348,203 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,355 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

