Litecoin Plus Trading Up 24.5% Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $156,565.34 and $158.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0569 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,194.48 or 0.99872681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00112171 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.