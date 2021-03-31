Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Cut to $3.75

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 116.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGDPF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. 244,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,578. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

