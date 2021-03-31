US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,816 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.83. 86,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,784. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

