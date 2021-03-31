Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s stock price shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.54 and last traded at $42.36. 24,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,920,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NNOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $11,131,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,765,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

