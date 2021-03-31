Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $212.00

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.77), with a volume of 141243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.60).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.33. The stock has a market cap of £235.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

