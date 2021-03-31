Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 65,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 532,306 shares.The stock last traded at $74.61 and had previously closed at $76.32.

CUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $24,711,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cubic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

