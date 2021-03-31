Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Down 3.1%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.80. Approximately 48,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,542,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

