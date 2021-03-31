Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)’s share price fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.46. 4,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 574,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.86, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

