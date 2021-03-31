Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 56.4% in March

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HXGBY stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,343. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.94.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

HXGBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

