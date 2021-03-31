Short Interest in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rises By 57.2%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,918,100 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the February 28th total of 1,220,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,979,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Roche by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RHHBY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

RHHBY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.25. 4,151,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,432. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

