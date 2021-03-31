Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.27. 27,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.