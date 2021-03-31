Truist Financial Corp Sells 31,144 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 962,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,144 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $88,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,081,000. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 16,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

DUK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,921. The firm has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

