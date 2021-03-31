Apella Capital LLC Sells 975 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,792,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.68. 268,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,881,070. The stock has a market cap of $142.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

